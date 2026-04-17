Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) VP Mark Munch Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 128,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,875.70. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Munch also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of Bruker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $70,880.00.

Bruker Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker Corporation has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $56.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $977.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Bruker’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 40.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRKR. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bruker from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Bruker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Bruker from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bruker

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker’s product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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