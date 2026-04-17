Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the bank on Monday, May 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

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Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

Shares of HFBL stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $58.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.37. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.47%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisiana. Through its subsidiary Home Federal Bank, F.A., the company delivers a full suite of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts and online banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses.

The company’s lending portfolio encompasses residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate financing, construction and development loans, and various consumer credit products.

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