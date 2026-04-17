Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Citizens Financial Group’s conference call:

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens reported a strong Q1 with EPS of $1.13 , ROTCE of 12.2%, year-over-year EPS growth of 47%, expanding NIM and reaffirmed its full-year outlook and path to a 16%–18% ROCE by end-2027.

Citizens reported a strong Q1 with , ROTCE of 12.2%, year-over-year EPS growth of 47%, expanding NIM and reaffirmed its full-year outlook and path to a 16%–18% ROCE by end-2027. The private bank and wealth business is scaling rapidly—now ~10% of pre-tax income with ROE >25%, $16.6B of deposits and $7.7B of loans—helping deposit and fee growth across the franchise.

The private bank and wealth business is scaling rapidly—now ~10% of pre-tax income with ROE >25%, of deposits and $7.7B of loans—helping deposit and fee growth across the franchise. “Reimagine the Bank” is tracking well: management reaffirmed a $450M P&L target by end-2028 and expects about $100M of 2026 exit run-rate benefits, with AI pilots already deployed to cut call volume and speed software development.

“Reimagine the Bank” is tracking well: management reaffirmed a P&L target by end-2028 and expects about of 2026 exit run-rate benefits, with AI pilots already deployed to cut call volume and speed software development. Management expects upcoming regulatory changes could materially lower RWAs (management estimates ~10% RWA reduction), potentially improving CET1 by >100 bps (net ~30–50 bps after AOCI phase-in), which would boost capital flexibility.

Management expects upcoming regulatory changes could materially lower RWAs (management estimates ~10% RWA reduction), potentially improving CET1 by >100 bps (net ~30–50 bps after AOCI phase-in), which would boost capital flexibility. Management remains cautious about external risks—geopolitical tensions, market volatility and macro uncertainty could pressure capital markets fees, credit trends and the company’s ability to deliver upside to guidance.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $64.31 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $68.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average is $57.98.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.55%.

In related news, insider Susan Lamonica sold 13,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $769,494.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 165,971 shares in the company, valued at $9,632,956.84. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2,703.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Citizens Financial Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Citizens Financial Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — Citizens delivered net income of $517M (up 39% YoY), EPS of $1.13 (up 47% YoY) and revenue of $2.17B (up 12% YoY), topping consensus on both EPS and revenue. Article Title

Q1 beat — Citizens delivered net income of $517M (up 39% YoY), EPS of $1.13 (up 47% YoY) and revenue of $2.17B (up 12% YoY), topping consensus on both EPS and revenue. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — CFG announced a quarterly dividend of $0.46/share (annualized yield ~2.9%); record/ex‑div date April 30, payable May 14. This supports income-oriented investors and signals capital return capacity.

Dividend declared — CFG announced a quarterly dividend of $0.46/share (annualized yield ~2.9%); record/ex‑div date April 30, payable May 14. This supports income-oriented investors and signals capital return capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Readouts available — Management’s earnings call transcript and investor slide deck are posted (useful for details on NII, fee growth and expense drivers). Earnings Call Transcript

Readouts available — Management’s earnings call transcript and investor slide deck are posted (useful for details on NII, fee growth and expense drivers). Neutral Sentiment: Valuation & technicals — The shares trade with a mid‑teens P/E and a PEG well below 1; volume is elevated versus average, indicating strong investor attention but not directional conviction yet.

Valuation & technicals — The shares trade with a mid‑teens P/E and a PEG well below 1; volume is elevated versus average, indicating strong investor attention but not directional conviction yet. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction & expense pressure — Despite the beat, shares slipped as investors focused on rising operating expenses that weighed on near‑term profitability; pre‑market coverage flagged the stock down after results. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial cut Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.