Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Major Shareholder Allen Harper Sells 18,715 Shares of Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Allen Harper sold 18,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $48,846.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 971,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,239.16. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 2.6%

RMCF stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.66. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.

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Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 62.48%. The business had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory News Roundup

Negative Sentiment: Heritage Railways In American reported a series of sales (Feb. 19–Mar. 5) totaling 54,100 shares at an average price near $2.60 — a modest reduction (~5% of that holder’s stake). The sales were staggered across several days and were disclosed to the SEC. Heritage Railways SEC filing

Heritage Railways In American reported a series of sales (Feb. 19–Mar. 5) totaling 54,100 shares at an average price near $2.60 — a modest reduction (~5% of that holder’s stake). The sales were staggered across several days and were disclosed to the SEC. Negative Sentiment: Allen C. Harper (also a major shareholder) filed matching sales over the same Feb. 19–Mar. 5 period, totaling 54,100 shares sold at ~ $2.60. Like the Heritage filings, Harper still retains a large position (~945k–998k shares), so these look like partial, staged exits rather than complete divestitures. Allen Harper SEC filing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory this week:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 53.1% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 50.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Report on RMCF

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

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Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a specialty chocolate confectionery franchisor and manufacturer headquartered in Durango, Colorado. Established in 1981, the company develops, produces and markets a range of premium chocolate products, including truffles, caramels, toffees, fudge, nuts, dipped fruits and caramel apples. It operates company-owned retail stores as well as a franchised network, supplying handcrafted confections and related gift items through more than 300 retail locations across North America and select international markets.

From its origins as a single store in downtown Durango, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory introduced its first franchised outlets in the mid-1980s and completed a public offering in 1985.

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