Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Posts Earnings Results

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Mentor Capital Trading Up 34.7%

OTCMKTS:MNTR opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.68. Mentor Capital has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

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About Mentor Capital

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Mentor Capital, Inc is a publicly traded investment company quoted on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol MNTR. The firm focuses on acquiring, operating and funding businesses across a range of industries. By providing capital and strategic guidance, Mentor Capital aims to support emerging and growth-stage companies in executing their business plans and scaling their operations.

The company’s investment portfolio has historically spanned sectors such as media and entertainment, consumer products, technology services and financial solutions.

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