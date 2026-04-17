Solid State (LON:SOLI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.50 and traded as low as GBX 152.50. Solid State shares last traded at GBX 156.50, with a volume of 40,072 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Solid State from GBX 240 to GBX 245 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 245.

Get Solid State alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Solid State

Solid State Trading Up 2.3%

Solid State Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £89.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 156.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 157.32.

(Get Free Report)

Solid State plc (AIM:SOLI) is a leading value-added electronics group supplying commercial, industrial and defence markets with durable components, assemblies and manufactured systems for use in critical applications, with a particular emphasis on harsh operational environments. Solid State’s products are found around the world, from the ocean floor to the edge of space, ensuring the smooth operation of systems that augment our everyday lives.

The company has a core focus on industrial and ruggedised computing, battery power solutions, antennas, secure radio systems, imaging technologies, and electronic components & displays.

Operating through two divisions (systems and components) the group thrives on complex engineering challenges, often requiring design-in support and component sourcing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.