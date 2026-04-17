Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI is Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,975 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 8.5% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $46,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,081.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

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Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

DFAI stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $42.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

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