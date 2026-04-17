Huadi International Group (NASDAQ:HUDI) vs. Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Critical Contrast

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) and Huadi International Group (NASDAQ:HUDI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Huadi International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 75.6% of Huadi International Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Voestalpine and Huadi International Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voestalpine $16.90 billion 0.50 $164.90 million $0.34 29.09 Huadi International Group $62.49 million 0.28 -$1.40 million N/A N/A

Voestalpine has higher revenue and earnings than Huadi International Group.

Risk & Volatility

Voestalpine has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huadi International Group has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Voestalpine and Huadi International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voestalpine 1.75% 3.55% 1.73% Huadi International Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Voestalpine and Huadi International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voestalpine 0 1 4 0 2.80 Huadi International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Voestalpine beats Huadi International Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voestalpine

(Get Free Report)

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The High Performance Metals segment offers special alloys for the oil and natural gas, aerospace, and energy engineering industries; tool manufacturing, component processing, heat treatment, and coating services; and warehousing and preprocessing of special steels, as well as services, including logistics, distribution, and processing for the oil and natural gas industries for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, aerospace, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Engineering division offers rails and turnout products, rod and drawn wires, seamless tubes, and welding consumables and machinery; rails and digital monitoring systems; and services for rail infrastructure. This segment serves railway systems, automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Forming division manufactures special tubes and sections, and precision strip steel products, as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, stamped, and roll-profiled parts for use in automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The company is headquartered in Linz, Austria.

About Huadi International Group

(Get Free Report)

Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes in the People's Republic of China. The company's products are used in the oil and gas transmission, chemistry engineering, food processing, medical devices, aeronautics and astronautics, boiler, irrigation works construction, electricity, automobile, naval architecture, paper mill, and mechanical industries. It also exports its products to 20 countries, including the United States, Mexico, Thailand, Australia, Argentina, India, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China.

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