ad pepper media International (ETR:APM) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

ad pepper media International (ETR:APM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €2.64 and last traded at €2.66. Approximately 8,313 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €2.68.

ad pepper media International Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 million, a PE ratio of 111.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of €2.78 and a 200 day moving average of €2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93.

About ad pepper media International

(Get Free Report)

ad pepper media International N.V., an investment holding company, engages in the development of performance marketing solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: ad pepper, ad agents, and Webgains. The ad pepper segment operates iLead, a lead generation platform, that helps in acquisition of client data free from financial risk; iSense, a targeting platform, that helps in delivering the right message to the right person in the right place at the right time; Mailpepper, an email marketing platform; and provides performance display online advertising solution.

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