Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.5317 and last traded at $0.5376. Approximately 91,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 166,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5621.

Cannabix Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 million, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.

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Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

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Cannabix Technologies Inc is a Canada-based developer of bio­sensor technologies focused on the rapid, non-invasive detection of cannabis impairment. The company’s flagship product is a handheld breathalyzer device designed to identify recent use of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) within minutes of exhalation, offering law enforcement agencies, public safety organizations and workplace safety departments a potential tool to assess impairment in real time.

The Cannabix breathalyzer employs proprietary sensor arrays and on-board algorithms to distinguish THC molecules in breath samples, delivering results without the need for laboratory analysis.

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