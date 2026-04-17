Short Interest in Benchmark Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Declines By 17.7%

Benchmark Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 51 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 62 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Benchmark Bankshares Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS BMBN opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.13. Benchmark Bankshares has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30.

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Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.33 million for the quarter.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc is a Texas-based bank holding company that conducts its operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, Benchmark Bank. Headquartered in McKinney, Texas, the company serves customers across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex via a network of community branches and digital banking platforms. Since its inception, Benchmark Bankshares has focused on delivering personalized financial solutions to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and municipalities.

Benchmark Bank offers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services.

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