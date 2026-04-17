My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Posts Earnings Results

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. My Size had a negative return on equity of 51.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%.The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.

My Size Trading Up 4.5%

NASDAQ:MYSZ opened at $0.67 on Friday. My Size has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

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Institutional Trading of My Size

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.98% of My Size as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of My Size in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on My Size

About My Size

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My Size, Inc (NASDAQ: MYSZ) is a technology company specializing in mobile measurement and dimensioning solutions designed to optimize online shopping and logistics operations. Leveraging proprietary algorithms and smartphone sensors, the company enables consumers to obtain accurate body measurements and apparel fit recommendations, while also providing carriers and warehouses with automated package dimensioning systems. By addressing pain points related to e-commerce returns and shipping inefficiencies, My Size aims to drive cost savings and improve customer satisfaction across the retail and delivery ecosystems.

The company’s flagship offering, MySizeID™, is a mobile application and software development kit (SDK) that integrates with e-commerce platforms to guide shoppers to the correct garment size.

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