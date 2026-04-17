Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1047 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of FLC opened at $17.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $18.09.

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Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

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Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc (NYSE: FLC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund principally invests in preferred and other hybrid securities issued by financial services companies, including banks, insurance firms and real estate investment trusts. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, FLC employs a diversified portfolio approach to access the preferred securities market and generate an attractive income stream for shareholders.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes preferred stocks, with at least 65% of its managed assets directed toward these instruments.

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