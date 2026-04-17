USA Compression Partners, LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th.

USA Compression Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 185.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 166.7%.

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USA Compression Partners Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE USAC opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.21. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 87.34%. The business had revenue of $252.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.43 million. Research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC) is a Houston-based master limited partnership specializing in natural gas compression services for oil and gas producers. The company offers a full suite of midstream compression solutions designed to enhance production flow and optimize field operations. Its core activities include the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, operation and maintenance of natural gas compression equipment onshore across key U.S. basins.

USA Compression’s product and service offerings encompass new equipment deployment, aftermarket parts and component sales, field service support, and instrumentation and control systems.

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