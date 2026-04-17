Q1 Earnings Estimate for SQNS Issued By Northland Securities

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Securities cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sequans Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 14th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for Sequans Communications’ current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

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Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SQNS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Sequans Communications Trading Down 1.3%

SQNS opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

Insider Activity

In other Sequans Communications news, major shareholder Daniel Asher acquired 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,424.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,895,678 shares in the company, valued at $9,933,352.72. This represents a 1.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 54,560 shares of company stock valued at $285,401 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,673,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. BRC Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. BRC Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 246,922 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $4,646,000. Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $7,218,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,337,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

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Sequans Communications is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in cellular IoT and broadband connectivity solutions. The company designs and delivers a range of LTE and 5G chips, modules and connectivity platforms that enable low-power wide-area (LPWA) networking as well as high-speed broadband services. Sequans’s products are targeted at Internet of Things (IoT) applications, including smart metering, industrial automation, smart cities and consumer electronics, as well as more data-intensive use cases such as fixed wireless access and private networks.

The company’s portfolio includes single-mode LTE chipsets for narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) and LTE-M, multi-mode platforms that combine LTE and 5G New Radio (NR) support, and modules that integrate RF front-ends, power management and embedded software.

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