Insider Buying: Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Insider Buys 6,800 Shares of Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) insider Maarten Slendebroek bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,450 per share, with a total value of £98,600.

Brooks Macdonald Group Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of BRK stock opened at GBX 1,429.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £220.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,513.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,614.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 71.82. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,325 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,880.

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Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 66.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Brooks Macdonald Group had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 5.71%. Research analysts forecast that Brooks Macdonald Group plc will post 155.186722 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brooks Macdonald Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,800.

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Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International. The company offers financial planning advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and families; and multi-asset and specialist fund products to the retail sector, as well as investment options.

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