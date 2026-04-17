Analyzing PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) & BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX)

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) and BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BingEx has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PowerFleet and BingEx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 2 4 0 2.67 BingEx 1 0 1 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PowerFleet presently has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 211.24%. BingEx has a consensus price target of $4.70, indicating a potential upside of 82.88%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than BingEx.

73.4% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of PowerFleet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PowerFleet and BingEx”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $432.93 million 1.03 -$50.99 million ($0.23) -14.43 BingEx $570.86 million 0.25 $15.65 million $0.25 10.28

BingEx has higher revenue and earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BingEx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and BingEx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -7.00% -5.23% -2.61% BingEx 2.75% 20.09% 13.10%

About PowerFleet

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PowerFleet, Inc. engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, and Other. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

About BingEx

(Get Free Report)

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

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