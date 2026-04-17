Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) versus ADB International Group (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Critical Contrast

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) and ADB International Group (OTCMKTS:EQUR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edap Tms and ADB International Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edap Tms $70.53 million 1.91 -$29.25 million ($0.77) -4.66 ADB International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ADB International Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Edap Tms.

62.7% of Edap Tms shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Edap Tms shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.6% of ADB International Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Edap Tms and ADB International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edap Tms -41.24% -100.07% -37.38% ADB International Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Edap Tms and ADB International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edap Tms 1 2 1 0 2.00 ADB International Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Edap Tms presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.13%. Given Edap Tms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than ADB International Group.

Summary

Edap Tms beats ADB International Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edap Tms

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EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. The UDS segment focuses on the development, marketing, manufacturing, and servicing of medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders, mainly urinary stones, and other clinical indications. The company was founded on December 3, 1979 and is headquartered in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.

About ADB International Group

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E-Qure Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of bioelectrical signal therapy (BST) devices. Its BST devices implement patented and proprietary electrical stimulation technologies to treat hard-to-cure wounds and ulcers up to complete closure and/or cure. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in New York, New York.

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