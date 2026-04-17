Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Update

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 357,738 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 291,789 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44,717.3 days.

Allegro.eu Price Performance

OTCMKTS ALEGF opened at $8.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. Allegro.eu has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $9.53.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegro.eu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Allegro.eu

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Allegro.eu SA is the Netherlands-based holding company for Allegro, the leading e-commerce platform in Poland. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Poznań, Allegro connects millions of consumers and businesses through its online marketplace, facilitating both consumer-to-consumer auctions and business-to-consumer fixed-price sales.

The platform offers a broad range of product categories, including electronics, home and garden, fashion, automotive parts and health and beauty. Key features include an integrated payment solution for secure transactions, an optional subscription program that provides free shipping and exclusive promotions, and in-house logistics support that streamlines order fulfillment for sellers and buyers alike.

Allegro has grown from a nascent auction site into a comprehensive retail ecosystem by introducing value-added services such as installment payment options, digital wallets and performance analytics for merchants.

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