WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,225 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 79.5% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

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iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $74.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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