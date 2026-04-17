Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EFXT. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

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Enerflex Stock Performance

Enerflex Announces Dividend

Enerflex stock opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFXT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 399.4% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 14.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enerflex

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Enerflex Ltd is a Calgary‐headquartered energy infrastructure company specializing in the design, fabrication, installation and aftermarket support of natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration and treatment equipment. Its product portfolio includes reciprocating and centrifugal compression systems, gas treating and refrigeration packages, fuel gas conditioning and liquid separation solutions. In addition to equipment sales, Enerflex delivers field services such as commissioning, maintenance, monitoring and parts supply to optimize asset performance throughout the lifecycle.

The company supports upstream, midstream and downstream energy customers through an integrated offering that spans engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as modular fabrication.

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