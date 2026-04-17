United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UUGRY. Zacks Research lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th.

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United Utilities Group Trading Up 0.1%

About United Utilities Group

Shares of UUGRY opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

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United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) is a leading regulated water and wastewater services provider in the United Kingdom, serving more than seven million residents and businesses across North West England. Headquartered in Warrington, the company manages an integrated network of treatment works, reservoirs, pumping stations and more than 26,000 kilometres of water mains. Through its regulated arm, it supplies potable water and collects, transports and treats wastewater, ensuring compliance with environmental and public health standards set by Ofwat and the Environment Agency.

In addition to its core water and wastewater operations, United Utilities has expanded into related services including flood risk management, environmental consultancy and renewable energy generation.

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