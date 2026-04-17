FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.3333.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSUN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

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FirstSun Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSUN opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $42.34.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. FirstSun Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.19%.The company had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstSun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $52,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,920. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstSun Capital Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 125,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 39,048 shares during the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth $820,000.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

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