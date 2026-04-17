Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.250-1.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.380-5.580 EPS.
Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of ABT stock opened at $95.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $139.06.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ABT
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $70,850.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 104,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,953.78. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $81,946.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 39,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,575.12. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
More Abbott Laboratories News
Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results narrowly beat expectations: adjusted EPS $1.15 vs. $1.14 consensus and revenue $11.16B (up 7.8% y/y), supported by cancer-diagnostics and medical-device strength. Abbott first-quarter results beat on cancer diagnostics, medical device strength
- Positive Sentiment: Exact Sciences acquisition expands Abbott into high-growth oncology diagnostics and is presented as strategic long-term growth even though it creates near-term EPS dilution. Abbott Reports First-Quarter 2026 Results; Updates Guidance to Reflect Acquisition of Exact Sciences
- Positive Sentiment: Broker support and insider activity: RBC Capital reaffirmed its buy rating and company insiders added shares, both signals of continued institutional/management confidence. RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Abbott Laboratories Insiders Added US$3.10m Of Stock To Their Holdings
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance cut and dilution: Abbott lowered FY2026 adjusted EPS to $5.38–$5.58 (includes ~$0.20/share dilution from Exact Sciences) and Q2 EPS to $1.25–$1.31, below Street expectations — the guidance hit is the primary reason investors sold shares. Abbott stock slips on guidance cut, ranks 10th in healthcare equipment Quant ratings
- Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure and weak Nutrition segment: management flagged margin compression and a prolonged slump in nutrition sales (plus a milder flu season that hurt consumer-test volumes), which weigh on near-term profit recovery. Abbott Stock Falls Despite Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat Abbott Laboratories Cuts Outlook, Says Mild Flu Season Hurt Sales
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: Despite the beat, investors focused on the weaker guide and merger-related costs, sending the stock lower (coverage pieces and commentaries explain the selloff). Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Tumbled on Thursday
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $39,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 359 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.
In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.
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