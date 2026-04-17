U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Truist Financial

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

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U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.25.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.66%.U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,203.20. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,559,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,285 shares during the last quarter. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 4,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 28,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting U.S. Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat — USB reported GAAP EPS of $1.18 vs. $1.14 expected and revenue of ~$7.29B (up ~4.7% YoY), driven by higher interest income and fee revenue. This is the core reason investors initially rallied. Reuters: Profit jumps

Q1 earnings beat — USB reported GAAP EPS of $1.18 vs. $1.14 expected and revenue of ~$7.29B (up ~4.7% YoY), driven by higher interest income and fee revenue. This is the core reason investors initially rallied. Positive Sentiment: Revenue mix and deposits — Management highlighted net interest income and fee growth, record consumer deposits and broad-based loan growth, supporting durable revenue expansion. Yahoo: Q1 deep dive

Revenue mix and deposits — Management highlighted net interest income and fee growth, record consumer deposits and broad-based loan growth, supporting durable revenue expansion. Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnerships — Announced partnerships (including an Amazon small-business tie-up and an NFL sponsorship) that could boost payments/fee revenue and brand reach over time. These are seen as long-term revenue drivers. Yahoo: Earnings call highlights Yahoo: NFL deal

Strategic partnerships — Announced partnerships (including an Amazon small-business tie-up and an NFL sponsorship) that could boost payments/fee revenue and brand reach over time. These are seen as long-term revenue drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Forward posture — Company expects Q2 net interest income and fee revenue growth of 6–7% and kept full‑year net revenue outlook in a mid-single‑digit range; this gives guidance direction but leaves some execution risk. SeekingAlpha: Guidance

Forward posture — Company expects Q2 net interest income and fee revenue growth of 6–7% and kept full‑year net revenue outlook in a mid-single‑digit range; this gives guidance direction but leaves some execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance — Jefferies kept a Hold but raised its price target to $60, signaling cautious optimism balanced against margin/headwind concerns. TipRanks: Analyst note

Analyst stance — Jefferies kept a Hold but raised its price target to $60, signaling cautious optimism balanced against margin/headwind concerns. Negative Sentiment: Rising credit costs — Several reports flagged higher credit provisions and rising credit costs that trimmed net income upside and raised investor caution about credit quality. Benzinga: Credit costs

Rising credit costs — Several reports flagged higher credit provisions and rising credit costs that trimmed net income upside and raised investor caution about credit quality. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction muted — Despite the beat, the stock slipped as investors weighed higher provisions and margin pressure vs. the positive top-line and partnership news. MSN: Market reaction

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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