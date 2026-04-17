U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.2%

USB stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 97,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,203.20. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 4,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat — USB reported GAAP EPS of $1.18 vs. $1.14 expected and revenue of ~$7.29B (up ~4.7% YoY), driven by higher interest income and fee revenue. This is the core reason investors initially rallied. Reuters: Profit jumps

Q1 earnings beat — USB reported GAAP EPS of $1.18 vs. $1.14 expected and revenue of ~$7.29B (up ~4.7% YoY), driven by higher interest income and fee revenue. This is the core reason investors initially rallied. Positive Sentiment: Revenue mix and deposits — Management highlighted net interest income and fee growth, record consumer deposits and broad-based loan growth, supporting durable revenue expansion. Yahoo: Q1 deep dive

Revenue mix and deposits — Management highlighted net interest income and fee growth, record consumer deposits and broad-based loan growth, supporting durable revenue expansion. Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnerships — Announced partnerships (including an Amazon small-business tie-up and an NFL sponsorship) that could boost payments/fee revenue and brand reach over time. These are seen as long-term revenue drivers. Yahoo: Earnings call highlights Yahoo: NFL deal

Strategic partnerships — Announced partnerships (including an Amazon small-business tie-up and an NFL sponsorship) that could boost payments/fee revenue and brand reach over time. These are seen as long-term revenue drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Forward posture — Company expects Q2 net interest income and fee revenue growth of 6–7% and kept full‑year net revenue outlook in a mid-single‑digit range; this gives guidance direction but leaves some execution risk. SeekingAlpha: Guidance

Forward posture — Company expects Q2 net interest income and fee revenue growth of 6–7% and kept full‑year net revenue outlook in a mid-single‑digit range; this gives guidance direction but leaves some execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance — Jefferies kept a Hold but raised its price target to $60, signaling cautious optimism balanced against margin/headwind concerns. TipRanks: Analyst note

Analyst stance — Jefferies kept a Hold but raised its price target to $60, signaling cautious optimism balanced against margin/headwind concerns. Negative Sentiment: Rising credit costs — Several reports flagged higher credit provisions and rising credit costs that trimmed net income upside and raised investor caution about credit quality. Benzinga: Credit costs

Rising credit costs — Several reports flagged higher credit provisions and rising credit costs that trimmed net income upside and raised investor caution about credit quality. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction muted — Despite the beat, the stock slipped as investors weighed higher provisions and margin pressure vs. the positive top-line and partnership news. MSN: Market reaction

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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