Citizens Jmp Increases Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Price Target to $14.00

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PBI. Zacks Research lowered Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

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Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

NYSE PBI opened at $12.34 on Friday. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $477.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brent D. Rosenthal purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $40,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,980. This represents a 80.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 39,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $444,697.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 539,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,011,344.52. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,464. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 41.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

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Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE: PBI) is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company’s core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

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