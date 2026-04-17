Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXC

Exelon Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $50.65.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 11.41%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 210.8% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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