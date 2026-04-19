Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises about 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $34,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,085,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,265,237,000 after acquiring an additional 964,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,450,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,613,000 after purchasing an additional 350,941 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,317 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,840,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,670,000 after purchasing an additional 637,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,137 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $196.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $197.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.65 and a 200-day moving average of $140.69.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.08%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 382,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total value of $67,541,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total value of $229,561.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,557.80. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

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Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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