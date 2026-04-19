Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.0127. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.0142, with a volume of 294,806 shares changing hands.

Cannabis Sativa Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

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About Cannabis Sativa

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Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products derived from the cannabis plant. The company maintains a proprietary library of natural and synthetic cannabinoids and is advancing a range of preclinical and early-stage clinical programs targeting central nervous system, oncology and rare disease indications. Its efforts aim to leverage the therapeutic potential of cannabinoid molecules to address unmet medical needs.

In pursuit of its research objectives, Cannabis Sativa collaborates with academic institutions, contract research organizations and biopharmaceutical partners.

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