abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and traded as high as $12.32. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 189,119 shares changing hands.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

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abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 434,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 75,699 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 31,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 134,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE: AWP) is a publicly traded, closed-end investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund is managed by abrdn plc, a global asset manager, and primarily invests in equity and debt securities of real estate companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) worldwide. By trading its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, AWP offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of real estate assets without the need to directly acquire or manage physical properties.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes bottom-up security selection, targeting companies that offer attractive dividend yields, earnings growth potential and stable cash flows.

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