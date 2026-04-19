Analyzing RadView Software (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) & MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

RadView Software (OTCMKTS:RDVWF – Get Free Report) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares RadView Software and MongoDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get RadView Software alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadView Software N/A N/A N/A MongoDB -2.89% -1.03% -0.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RadView Software and MongoDB”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadView Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MongoDB $2.46 billion 8.59 -$71.15 million ($0.88) -299.30

RadView Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MongoDB.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RadView Software and MongoDB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadView Software 0 0 0 0 0.00 MongoDB 2 7 27 0 2.69

MongoDB has a consensus target price of $366.16, suggesting a potential upside of 39.02%. Given MongoDB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MongoDB is more favorable than RadView Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of MongoDB shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of RadView Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of MongoDB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MongoDB beats RadView Software on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RadView Software

(Get Free Report)

RadView Software Ltd. develops and markets software for testing the performance, scalability, and integrity of Internet applications. Its WebLOAD provides various solutions, such as Website, Java, NET, Oracle forms, Web services/REST, and Selenium load testing solutions, as well as continuous integration, CRM and ERP performance testing, and campus management platforms testing solutions. The company’s WebLOAD testing solution is used for testing applications in financial services, retail, media, education, manufacturing, healthcare, and other sectors. RadView Software Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is based in Rosh Ha’ayin, Israel.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It offers professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for RadView Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadView Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.