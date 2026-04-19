Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Head to Head Analysis

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Intact Financial and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intact Financial 11.79% 19.53% 5.70% Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intact Financial and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intact Financial $20.46 billion 1.65 $2.41 billion $13.16 14.52 Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A C$35.81 0.45

Intact Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intact Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Intact Financial and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intact Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00 Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Intact Financial beats Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intact Financial

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Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages. It also provides pet and business insurance, as well as provides risk management solutions. The company serves its products to accident and health, technology, ocean and inland marine, builder's risk, and entertainment, as well as financial services and institutions; and various products to specialty property, surety, tuition reimbursement, management liability, and cyber and environmental institutions. It offers specialty insurance products including travel insurance, brokers, direct to consumer, agencies, wholesalers, affinity group, Intact Prestige, and managing general agent platform. The company was formerly known as ING Canada Inc. and changed its name to Intact Financial Corporation in 2009. Intact Financial Corporation was founded in 1809 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

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POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments. The company offers motor, property, casualty, agricultural, fire, and third-party liability insurance, as well as health, accident, and life insurance. It also provides banking, factoring, medical, hospital, physical therapy, asset management, assistance, leasing, IT, call center, brokerage, and spa services; manages pension and mutual funds; and offers financial and accounting services. In addition, the company is involved in buying, operating, renting, and selling real estate properties; investment activity; and consulting and training, and other monetary intermediation businesses. Further, it engages in the production and sale of radiators and sanitary fittings, bathroom accessories, and fittings; and auxiliary activity associated with insurance and pension funds. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA was founded in 1803 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

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