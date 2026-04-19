Critical Review: China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) & Grupo Cibest (NYSE:CIB)

Grupo Cibest (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) and China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Cibest has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Construction Bank has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Grupo Cibest and China Construction Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Cibest 3 6 0 0 1.67 China Construction Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Grupo Cibest presently has a consensus target price of $59.20, indicating a potential downside of 19.79%. Given Grupo Cibest’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grupo Cibest is more favorable than China Construction Bank.

This table compares Grupo Cibest and China Construction Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Cibest 8.53% 23.40% 2.56% China Construction Bank 25.79% 9.73% 0.77%

Dividends

Grupo Cibest pays an annual dividend of $4.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. China Construction Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Grupo Cibest pays out 133.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. China Construction Bank pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Cibest and China Construction Bank”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Cibest $27,494.93 billion 0.00 $764.13 million $3.66 20.17 China Construction Bank $181.98 billion 1.60 $47.15 billion $3.62 6.16

China Construction Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grupo Cibest. China Construction Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Cibest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grupo Cibest beats China Construction Bank on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Cibest

(Get Free Report)

Bancolombia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, and overdrafts; factoring; and financial and operating leasing services. The company provides hedging instruments, including futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services comprising selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency and trade finance solutions; letters of credit and bills collection; insurance and bancassurance products; telephone and mobile phone banking services; and online and computer banking services. Further, the company provides project and acquisition finance, loan syndication, corporate loans, debt and equity capital markets, principal investments, mergers and acquisition, hedging strategy advisories, restructurings, and structured financing; mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment and corporate trust, and custody; internet-based trading platform; inter-bank lending and repurchase agreements; managing escrow accounts, and investment and real estate funds; credit cards; roadside and medical assistance services; and transportation, maintenance and remodeling, and outsourcing services, as well as provides technology services. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

About China Construction Bank

(Get Free Report)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement. Its loan products include personal business, car, and housing loans; and SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans. The company also offers credit cards; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter transaction services; and wealth management products. In addition, it provides collection, salaries payment, third-party collection and payment, insurance agency, and remittance services; international settlement and financing, and FI services; securities and fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; fund custody services; and e-banking services. Further, the company offers institutional services comprising services for government agencies, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, bank-insurance cooperation, and services for non-banking financial institutions. China Construction Bank Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

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