BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 940.36 and traded as high as GBX 1,016. BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,016, with a volume of 6,037,349 shares.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 940.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 833.65.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marion Sears acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 971 per share, for a total transaction of £28,159. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

The Company aims to provide a diversified investment in mining and metal assets worldwide, actively managed with the objective of maximising total returns. While the policy is to invest principally in quoted securities, the Company’s investment policy includes investing in royalties derived from the production of metals and minerals as well as physical metals. Up to 10% of gross assets may be held in physical metals and up to 20% may be invested in unquoted investments.

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