NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and traded as low as $5.07. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 10,862,741 shares.

NioCorp Developments Trading Up 5.8%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22.

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NioCorp Developments Company Profile

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NioCorp Developments Ltd is an advanced-stage critical minerals development company focused on the Elk Creek Niobium, Scandium, and Titanium Project in southeast Nebraska, United States. The company’s primary objective is to advance one of North America’s largest known niobium deposits into production. In addition to niobium, the project hosts significant scandium and titanium resources, positioning NioCorp to supply multiple high-value metals used in aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, and clean-energy applications.

The Elk Creek project has undergone extensive exploration, drilling and metallurgical test work to support prefeasibility and feasibility studies.

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