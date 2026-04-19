North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 349.38 and traded as high as GBX 361. North Atlantic Smaller Cos shares last traded at GBX 361, with a volume of 854,624 shares.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Trading Up 3.4%

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 349.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 359.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £466.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.94.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fiona Gilbert acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 370 per share, for a total transaction of £25,900. Corporate insiders own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Company Profile

NASCIT is a special situations investment trust dedicated to a long-term capital appreciation objective, to achieve positive absolute returns for shareholders with low correlation to the overall market.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (‘NASCIT’) targets capital appreciation for its shareholders through investing primarily in smaller cap public and unquoted companies. NASCIT has been run by Christopher Mills since 1982, using a bottom-up approach when determining investment strategy.

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