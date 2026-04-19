Bovie Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Bovie Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and traded as high as $6.71. Bovie Medical shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 129,500 shares changing hands.

Bovie Medical Trading Up 1.1%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48.

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About Bovie Medical

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Bovie Medical Corporation is a commercial‐stage medical technology company focused on the development, manufacture and sale of electrosurgical and energy‐based therapy products. Drawing on the legacy of Dr. William T. Bovie, whose invention of the modern electrosurgical generator in the early 20th century laid the groundwork for the industry, the company designs solutions that support a range of surgical specialties. Its offerings are used in hospitals, outpatient surgery centers and physician offices, enabling precise tissue cutting, coagulation and ablation.

The company’s core product portfolio includes electrosurgical generator platforms, single‐use pencils and forceps, smoke evacuation systems and fiber optic light cables.

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