PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (OTCMKTS:GTOFF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (OTCMKTS:GTOFF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.0009. PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk shares last traded at $0.0009, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk Trading Down 74.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

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About PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk

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PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk is an Indonesian technology holding company that operates a one-stop digital ecosystem combining ride-hailing, on-demand services, e-commerce and financial technology. The company was formed in May 2021 through the merger of Gojek, a pioneer in Southeast Asia’s super-app sector, and Tokopedia, one of Indonesia’s largest online marketplaces. Headquartered in Jakarta, GoTo serves a broad base of users across Indonesia, leveraging the scale and infrastructure of its founding entities.

Under its Gojek arm, GoTo provides ride-hailing, food delivery, courier, logistics and other on-demand services, all supported by its proprietary digital wallet, GoPay.

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