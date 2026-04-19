London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.50 and traded as high as GBX 3.50. London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 3.50, with a volume of 1,080,385 shares changing hands.

London & Associated Properties Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About London & Associated Properties

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London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland. LAMS, LAP's directly owned subsidiary, is an property asset manager that carries out both asset management and property management for third parties. These parties have included the Lloyds Bank, NAMA, Deloittes and Grant Thornton as well as the joint ventures in which LAP has invested.

Further Reading

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