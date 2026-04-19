Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.47 and traded as high as C$4.53. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$4.47, with a volume of 35,472 shares changing hands.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$205.53 million, a PE ratio of -23.53, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -156.22.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Theratechnologies Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company that addresses the unmet medical needs of HIV patients. It mainly operates in Canada and the United States. The company has two approved products, EGRIFTA marketed in Canada and the United States, and Trogarzo approved for commercialization in the United States.

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