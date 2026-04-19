Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 876.88 and traded as high as GBX 963.43. Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 950, with a volume of 497,570 shares changing hands.

Banco Santander Stock Up 2.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of £137.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 876.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 846.87.

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Insider Activity

In other Banco Santander news, insider Ana Patricia Botin bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 848 per share, with a total value of £848,000. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services. The company also provides asset management and private banking services; and insurance products.

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