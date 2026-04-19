AmeriServ Financial (ASRV) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV – Get Free Report) is one of 131 public companies in the “BANKS – NORTHEAST” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AmeriServ Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriServ Financial $88.34 million $5.61 million 11.59 AmeriServ Financial Competitors $471.94 million $72.56 million 6.68

AmeriServ Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial. AmeriServ Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeriServ Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 AmeriServ Financial Competitors 680 3238 2520 166 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AmeriServ Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “BANKS – NORTHEAST” companies have a potential upside of 3.89%. Given AmeriServ Financial’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AmeriServ Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

AmeriServ Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. AmeriServ Financial pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – NORTHEAST” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 30.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmeriServ Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.48, meaning that their average share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AmeriServ Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriServ Financial 6.35% 4.93% 0.39% AmeriServ Financial Competitors 14.38% 9.03% 0.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.5% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “BANKS – NORTHEAST” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of AmeriServ Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “BANKS – NORTHEAST” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AmeriServ Financial competitors beat AmeriServ Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, mortgage and commercial financial products and services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Investment or Parent. The Community Banking segment includes both retail and commercial banking activities. The Wealth Management segment involves in the operations of a Trust Company, West Chester Capital Advisors an investment advisory firm, and Financial Services. The Investment or Parent segment offers investment securities, borrowing activities, and general corporate expenses. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in Johnstown, PA.

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