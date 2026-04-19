ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) and Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) Critical Review

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) and Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presto Automation has a beta of -2.9, meaning that its stock price is 390% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Presto Automation”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $1.21 billion 1.75 $107.30 million $0.12 51.75 Presto Automation $19.05 million 0.00 -$34.48 million ($1.23) N/A

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Presto Automation. Presto Automation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Presto Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Presto Automation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Presto Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 0.74% 12.05% 3.46% Presto Automation N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and Presto Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 1 4 2 0 2.14 Presto Automation 0 0 0 0 0.00

ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 80.35%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than Presto Automation.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats Presto Automation on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Presto Automation

(Get Free Report)

Presto Automation Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests. Presto Automation, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

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