Stratex Oil & Gas (STTX) & Its Competitors Critical Review

Profitability

This table compares Stratex Oil & Gas and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A Stratex Oil & Gas Competitors -39.05% 8.71% 4.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stratex Oil & Gas and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stratex Oil & Gas $90,000.00 -$4.94 million -0.39 Stratex Oil & Gas Competitors $3.89 billion $672.85 million 12.50

Stratex Oil & Gas’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stratex Oil & Gas. Stratex Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

67.3% of shares of all “OIL – US EXP&PROD” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of shares of all “OIL – US EXP&PROD” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Stratex Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stratex Oil & Gas’ peers have a beta of -0.61, indicating that their average share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stratex Oil & Gas peers beat Stratex Oil & Gas on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Stratex Oil & Gas

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Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, and development of crude oil in Kansas and Texas, as well as non-operated working interests in North Dakota, Montana, Utah, Colorado, and Kansas. The company is also involved in the sale of oil and gas. The company was formerly known as Poway Muffler and Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. in May 2012. Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

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