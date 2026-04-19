Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) and Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Financial Review

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) and Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eastman Kodak and Brother Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastman Kodak $1.07 billion 1.20 -$128.00 million ($1.79) -7.36 Brother Industries $5.76 billion 0.82 $361.54 million $2.88 12.78

Profitability

Brother Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Eastman Kodak. Eastman Kodak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brother Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Eastman Kodak and Brother Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastman Kodak -11.97% -19.99% -6.52% Brother Industries 6.19% 7.84% 5.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Eastman Kodak and Brother Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastman Kodak 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brother Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Eastman Kodak has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brother Industries has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.7% of Eastman Kodak shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Eastman Kodak shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brother Industries beats Eastman Kodak on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastman Kodak

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Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Print segment provides digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions; press systems and components under the PROSPER brand name, as well as print inks and primers under the KODAK OPTIMAX, KODACHROME, and KODAK EKTACOLOR brand names; and PRINERGY, a workflow production software, which is used by customers to manage digital and conventional print content from file creation to output. This segment offers its products to commercial industries, including commercial print, direct mail, book publishing, newspapers and magazines, décor, and packaging/labels. The Advanced Materials and Chemicals segment engages in industrial film and chemicals, motion picture, advanced materials and functional printing, and IP licensing and analytical activities. This segment also comprises the Kodak Research Laboratories, which conducts research, develops new product or new business opportunities, and files patent applications for its inventions and innovations, as well as manages licensing of its intellectual property to third parties. The Brand segment engages in the licensing of Kodak brand to third parties. The company is also involved in the operation of Eastman Business Park, a technology center and industrial complex. It sells its products and services through direct sales, third party resellers, dealers, channel partners, and distributors. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About Brother Industries

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Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments. The Printing & Solutions segment offers inkjet printers; all-in-one black-and-white and color laser printers; scanners; and labeling systems, and label and mobile printers. The Machinery segment offers industrial sewing machines, machine tools, and garment printers. The Domino segment offers coding and marking equipment, and digital printing equipment. The Nissei segment provides gearmotors, high stiffness reducers, and gears. The Personal & Home segment provides sewing and cutting machines, sewing and embroidery machines, and commercial embroidery machines. The Network & Contents segment provides online karaoke systems and applications for smartphones/tablets, as well as content, nursing care, and video viewing services; and manages karaoke clubs. The company was formerly known as Nippon Sewing Machine Manufacturing Co. and changed its name to Brother Industries, Ltd. in 1962. Brother Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

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