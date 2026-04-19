LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.16 and traded as low as $15.09. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $15.1790, with a volume of 513,972 shares.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16.

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LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCD. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 660.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 299,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 259,910 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,692,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 648.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 191,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 165,675 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,421,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 69,084 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

LMP Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized as a Maryland corporation. The fund’s primary objective is to deliver total return through current income and capital appreciation. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and serves a broad base of retail and institutional investors seeking exposure to a mix of equity and income-producing assets.

The fund pursues its objective by investing predominantly in common stocks, debt securities and convertible instruments issued by U.S.

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