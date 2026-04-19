LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.16 and traded as low as $15.09. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $15.1790, with a volume of 513,972 shares.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized as a Maryland corporation. The fund’s primary objective is to deliver total return through current income and capital appreciation. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and serves a broad base of retail and institutional investors seeking exposure to a mix of equity and income-producing assets.
The fund pursues its objective by investing predominantly in common stocks, debt securities and convertible instruments issued by U.S.
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