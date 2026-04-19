XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.82 and traded as low as $2.37. XTL Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 4,820 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of XTL Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get XTL Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on XTL Biopharmaceuticals

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About XTL Biopharmaceuticals

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.27.

(Get Free Report)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its pipeline includes hCDR1 and Erythropoietin. The company was founded on March 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XTL Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.