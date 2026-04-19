Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. Victory Oilfield Tech shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Victory Oilfield Tech Price Performance

About Victory Oilfield Tech

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Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services. The company was formerly known as Victory Energy Corporation and changed its name to Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc in May 2018. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas.

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