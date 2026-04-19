L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.34 and traded as high as $30.26. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 128,117 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSTR. Zacks Research cut shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L.B. Foster has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

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L.B. Foster Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $313.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.44). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster Company will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at L.B. Foster

In related news, major shareholder Aron R. English sold 38,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,077,989.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,027,255 shares in the company, valued at $28,814,502.75. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,325,623. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 356.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company is a diversified infrastructure solutions provider offering products and services to the transportation, energy, and construction markets. Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company has built a reputation for delivering specialty materials and engineering solutions that support critical infrastructure projects across various industries.

The company’s operations are organized into three primary segments: Rail Products & Services, Construction Products, and Tubular & Energy Products.

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